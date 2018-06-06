IMO 2020: China COSCO Shipping to Test Scrubbers

China COSCO Shipping made the deal with MHI. File Image / Pixabay

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd (MHI) Monday says it has partnered with China COSCO Shipping for a demonstration test of its rectangular scrubber.

The scrubber is designed for use with large vessels and requires limited installation space onboard, says MHI.

It can scrub emissions from 3.5% sulfur fuel to the equivalent of 0.10% sulfur fuel, making it suitable for use in Emissions Control Areas (ECAs) as well as for compliance with the upcoming global 0.50% sulfur cap that comes into force from January 1, 2020.

MHI adds that going forwards it will work with COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Dalian) Co., Ltd. (CHI Dalian) to discuss manufacturing and sales collaborations for its scrubbers.