Singapore Bunker Demand Slips for Second Month

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Singapore's bunker market has weathered the COVID-19 economic crisis so far this year. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel sellers in Singapore, the world's largest bunkering hub, saw a small drop in demand for the second month in a row in June, according to preliminary data from the country's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA).

Total demand in Singapore fell to 3.829 million mt in June, the MPA said Monday, down by 2.5% from May's level and by 2.3% from June 2019.

The decline adds to a similar fall in May, after several months of gains before that.

Vessel calls to Singapore for bunkering dropped by 3.2% from a year earlier to 3,178 ships, meaning the average stem size rose by a marginal 0.1% on the year to about 1,205 mt.

Very low sulfur fuel oil and 0.5% sulfur gasoil and diesel sales fell by 0.7% from May's levels to 2.708 million mt in June, while high sulfur fuel oil sales advanced by 2.3% to 803,500 mt.

Sales of 0.1% sulfur gasoil and ultra low sulfur fuel oil sank by 23% on the month to 313,800 mt, the MPA said.