Tata Steel Takes on Biofuel Bunkers for Australia-India Coal Shipment

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company's bulker the MV Cape XL took on a B24 blend at Guangzhou. Image Credit: Tata Steel

Indian metals firm Tata Steel has used a biofuel bunker blend to fuel a coal cargo shipment from Australia to India.

The firm is the first Indian steel company to use a biofuel blend for a fully-laden leg voyage on the route, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The voyage was planned in partnership with Cargill and Banle Energy.

The company's bulker the MV Cape XL took on a B24 blend at Guangzhou, and departed Gladstone on April 17 before arriving at Paradip on May 8.

"Through the use of biofuel in its maritime operations, Tata Steel not only reiterates its commitment to reducing carbon emissions but also sets a new standard for sustainability in the industry," Peeyush Gupta, vice president for group strategic procurement and supply chain at Tata Steel, said in the statement.

"By choosing a biofuel blend for our voyage from Australia to India, we were able to cut carbon emissions by ~20% contributing significantly to our scope 3 reduction targets.

"We endeavour to undertake more such shipments for imports through alternate fuel-powered vessels, and continue to align ourselves with global efforts towards climate change."