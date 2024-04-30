Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Senior Trader in Hong Kong
Tuesday April 30, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of marine fuel sales experience in the Asia-Pacific region and fluent English. Image Credit: Imperium Commodity Search
A marine fuel supplier and trading firm is seeking to hire a senior bunker trader in Hong Kong.
Recruitment firm Imperium Commodity Search highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday, without naming the hiring company.
The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of marine fuel sales experience in the Asia-Pacific region and fluent English.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Responsible for Back-to-back trading of Bunkers and Marine Fuel, (Fuel Oil, Gas Oil, Alternative fuels) to Ship owners / Operators / Traders within the Global market.
- Handle bunker enquiries within the Asian & Global markets offering transparent pricing and services to customers.
- Establish relationships and leverage upon existing relations with end-users and suppliers to facilitate back-to-back bunker trading across Tanker, Dry, Bulk & Commercial sectors whilst promoting the companies' physical locations.
- Work closely with the Head of Trading to implement new strategies and develop new markets within China & APAC region.
- Stay on top of market news and insight, understanding market analysis within global ports and pricing.
For more information, click here.