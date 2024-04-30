BUNKER JOBS: Marine Fuels Firm Seeks Senior Trader in Hong Kong

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of marine fuel sales experience in the Asia-Pacific region and fluent English. Image Credit: Imperium Commodity Search

A marine fuel supplier and trading firm is seeking to hire a senior bunker trader in Hong Kong.

Recruitment firm Imperium Commodity Search highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday, without naming the hiring company.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Responsible for Back-to-back trading of Bunkers and Marine Fuel, (Fuel Oil, Gas Oil, Alternative fuels) to Ship owners / Operators / Traders within the Global market.

Handle bunker enquiries within the Asian & Global markets offering transparent pricing and services to customers.

Establish relationships and leverage upon existing relations with end-users and suppliers to facilitate back-to-back bunker trading across Tanker, Dry, Bulk & Commercial sectors whilst promoting the companies' physical locations.

Work closely with the Head of Trading to implement new strategies and develop new markets within China & APAC region.

Stay on top of market news and insight, understanding market analysis within global ports and pricing.

