BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks Bunker Purchaser in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Bunker Holding's Singapore office. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a bunker purchaser in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with a commercial approach to procurement and a relevant purchasing qualification, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.

"We are looking for a determined bunker purchaser with good analytical and communicative skills," the firm said.

"You will be working in an international organisation and will be part of our team of 14 people.

"As bunker purchaser, you are used to securing daily business in a global market and negotiate attractive prices and terms at the same time."

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Platts pricing window activity and develop critical understanding of the market fundamental that aids trading calls

Furnish trading activity and market intelligence report on a daily, weekly, monthly basis as required, updating regional and local information to respective stakeholders

Utilize relevant statistical and hedging tools to achieve competitive prices, optimizing trading profits. Being proficient in contract/swap pricing management is preferred

Establish, develop, and optimize strategic partnership with suppliers/marketing teams through consistent engagements, performing the role of bridging the gap between supply and marketing team

Evaluate and negotiate purchase contracts with suppliers

For more information, click here.