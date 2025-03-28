ClassNK Grants Approval to Rigid Windsail of OceanWings

by Ship & Bunker News Team

ClassNK sees growing interest in wind-assisted propulsion systems in shipping. Image Credit: ClassNK

Japanese classification society ClassNK has granted approval in principle certification for a rigid windsail type wind-assisted propulsion system (WAPS) design developed by wind propulsion firm OceanWings.

ClassNK certification assures that WAPS is feasible from both regulatory and safety perspectives, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The classification society notes that interest in wind-assisted propulsion systems is increasing as the shipping industry seeks to reduce bunker fuel consumption and comply with environmental regulations.

However, ClassNK also cautioned that potential risks may arise regarding the ship's structure and crew safety.

The certification was awarded after verifying that OceanWings' WAPS design meets structural requirements.

"ClassNK will continually strive to contribute to advanced decarbonization initiatives through safety assessments and more," it said.