Yanmar Wins Japanese Government Approval for Hydrogen Propulsion Project

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has received Japanese government approval for its new production plan for hydrogen-fuelled engines and hydrogen fuel cell systems. File Image / Pixabay

Engineering firm Yanmar Power Technology has received approval from the Japanese government for a project to develop hydrogen-fuelled ships.

The firm has received approval from Japan's Ministry of the Environment and Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism for its new production plan for hydrogen-fuelled engines and hydrogen fuel cell systems, it said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The project seeks to establish an advanced production system for zero-emission ships powered by hydrogen and batteries.

"With support from the Zero Emission Ship Construction Promotion Project, Yanmar plans to accelerate its hydrogen engine production targets from 2050 to 2040," the company said.

"The company also aims to achieve 100% carbon-neutral marine power products, including hydrogen engines, around 2045—exceeding the International Maritime Organization's greenhouse gas reduction targets.

"Yanmar Power Technology will continue to deliver eco-friendly solutions to help customers meet their decarbonization goals."