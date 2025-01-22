COSCO Expanded Scrubber-Fitted Fleet to 30% in 2024

by Ship & Bunker News Team

COSCO has moved three positions from eighth to fifth place in the ranking of operators of scrubber tonnage by capacity. Image Credit: COSCO

Chinese container line COSCO increased its usage of scrubber systems or exhaust gas cleaning systems in 2024.

Sector specialists Alphaliner report that COSCO added 417,827 TEU capacity in scrubber-fitted tonnage in 2024.

16 scrubber-fitted container ships joined its fleet in 2024, which included six megamax from China.

COSCO has now moved three positions from eighth to fifth place in the ranking of operators of scrubber tonnage by capacity.

It was previously a limited adopter of scrubber technology, with only about 10% of its total fleet fitted with scrubbers two years ago. This share has now increased to 30% and is expected to increase further.

The company expects to add another 300,000 TEU scrubber-fitted tonnage between 2025-2028.

All of the top 10 container lines expanded their scrubber-fitted fleets in 2024, except for Israel's ZIM.

The global scrubber-fitted container fleet reached 1,385 vessels at the start of this year, up by 263 compared to a year ago. Container line MSC remains the leader in this segment, with 352 scrubber-fitted container ships in operation.



A scrubber system reduces sulfur emissions from ship exhaust, enabling compliance with the International Maritime Organization's 0.50% sulfur cap.