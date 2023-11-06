Ammonia Bunkering Feasible for Pilbara Ports: Study

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Australia: ammonia could fuel iron ore export trade. File Image / Pixabay.

Ships bunkering ammonia is both economically and operationally viable within the Pilbara region, according to a new study.

The study, commisioned by Yara Clean Ammonia and Pilbara Ports, covered a number of areas including estimated demand as well as the likely demand for the alternative fuel.

Ship-to-ship bunkering operations are possible within acceptable risk levels at anchorages in Dampier and Port Hedland, the study found.

Existing ammonia production and export infrastructure within the Pilbara could be leveraged to start bunkering operations in the near-term, a joint statement from the commissioning parties said.

Demand for ammonia as bunker fuel to decarbonise the international iron ore trade could reach 1 million to 1.5 million metric tonnes in 2035, according to the statement.

The study was conducted by class society Lloyd's Register. Western Australia's Pilbara is an important region for dry bulk exports, in particular, iron ore.