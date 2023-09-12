Consort Bunkers Signs Deal to Develop Ammonia Bunker Delivery Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with ClassNK, Daihatsu Diesel, Daikai Engineering and SeaTech Solutions International to run a joint study on the development of the vessel. Image Credit: ClassNK

Consort Bunkers has signed a deal with four other firms to start planning the development of an ammonia bunker delivery vessel fuelled by ammonia.

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with ClassNK, Daihatsu Diesel, Daikai Engineering and SeaTech Solutions International to run a joint study on the development of the vessel, ClassNK said in a statement on its website last week.

Consort Bunkers is a licensed marine fuel supplier in Singapore, the world's largest bunkering hub.

"We are much honoured to be part of this collaboration with the various esteemed partners on the development of ammonia bunkering," Yeo Siok Keak, general manager of Consort Bunkers, said in the statement.

"Consort is looking forward to rendering full support in the collaborative study for concept design and AiP initiative towards the realization of decarbonized shipping."

Ammonia is widely expected to take up a significant share of future marine energy demand because of its lack of associated carbon emissions. But further research and development work will need to be completed first looking into how its toxicity can be managed when handling it as a bunker fuel.