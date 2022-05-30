Japanese Firms Launch Battery-Powered Tugboat

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship is under construction at Kanagawa Dockyard and is due for completion in December. Image Credit: Tokyo Kisen / e5 Lab

Two Japanese firms have launched a battery-powered tugboat for use at the ports of Yokohama and Kawasaki.

Tokyo Kisen and e5 Lab held a naming and launching ceremony for the electric tug Taiga last week, the companies said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The ship is under construction at Kanagawa Dockyard, is due for completion in December and will operate mainly at the ports of Yokohama and Kawasaki as a harbour tug after delivery.

As well as having battery-powered propulsion, the vessel is also equipped with a diesel engine. The companies had originally considered equipping it with fuel cells, but decided against that technology.

"Tokyo Kisen contributes to the decarbonization of ports and harbours by reducing the environmental impact of tugboats, aiming at sustainable growth for the tugboat business," the companies said in the statement.

"The Taiga is the second eco tugboat, following the Ginga, a diesel-electric hybrid harbor tug that was launched in the ports of Yokohama and Kawasaki on September 30, 2013."