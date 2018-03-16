Japan: Bonded Fuel Sales Fall in January

Friday March 16, 2018

Sales of bonded bunker fuel from Japan fell in January by 7% over the previous month, government figures show.

2.37 mllion barrels were sold in January compared to sales of 2.54 million barrels in December.

Compared to January a year ago, bonded bunker fuel sales had dropped, falling by 3.5%.

Sales of marine diesel oil were also down on month and on year.

Bonded bunker fuel attracts no tax but the fuel must be sold  to ocean-going vessels plying international sea routes.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com