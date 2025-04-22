New Cruise Terminal Opens in Mumbai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The newly inaugurated cruise terminal is designed to handle 10,000 passengers a day. Image Credit: Ministry of Shipping

India's Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal officially launched operations at the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal (MICT) on Monday, marking the debut of India's largest cruise terminal.

The facility is designed to handle up to 10,000 passengers a day and can accommodate five ships simultaneously, India's Shipping Ministry said in a statement on its website on Monday.

As part of the launch, a shore power facility was also inaugurated, allowing docked cruise ships to draw electricity directly from the grid to run onboard systems, eliminating the need to use their engines while at berth.

Under the Green Port Initiative, shore electricity will be supplied to tug boats and Coast Guard vessels.

Additionally, several agreements were signed to enhance infrastructure projects for the upcoming Vadhavan port in Maharashtra.