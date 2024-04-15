Singapore to Develop Seafarer Training on Handling Alt Fuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

New fuels, new training. File Image / Pixabay.

Singapore is to set up a seafarer training facility to deal with the safety of aspects of new marine fuels.

Singapore along with a range of other partners is to establish a decentralised network of training facilities in the city state called Maritime Energy Training Facility.

"The facility will be anchored by a new dual-fuel marine engine simulator for training on the safe handling, bunkering and management of incidents involving the use of alternative fuels, such as methanol and ammonia," the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said in a statement.

Under the initiative, new training courses will be developed and rolled out. A training on handling methanol as fuel for ships will be available to maritime personnel and seafarers from April, according to the statement.