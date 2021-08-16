Malaysia Arrests Two Tankers in East Johor

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Malaysia's authorities have arrested about 80 ships for similar offences this year. File Image / Pixabay

The Malaysian authorities have arrested two tankers for being in East Johor waters without permission.

The two tankers were arrested on August 12 and 13 for failing to present documents showing permission for them to be in Malaysia's waters, the Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) said in Saturday, without revealing the names of the vessels.

The first was a Singapore-flagged ship with 21 Chinese and Pakistani crew, and the second was registered in Kiribati and had four Indonesian crew.

"Cumulatively as many as 80 ships have been arrested for distinguished offences without permission throughout the year," the MMEA said.

"Although several countries have issued warnings to the maritime shipping industry to comply with orders and procedures in Malaysia's waters, there are still ships that are denying the procedures set.

"The MMEA will continue to improve enforcement to protect the sovereignty and safety of the country's water."