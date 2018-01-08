Tanker Fire Rages Alongside Fears of Pollution in East China Sea

164,154 DWT Sanchi was still on fire and at risk of exploding in the East China Sea. File Image / Pixabay

A Panama-flagged, National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC)-owned tanker, the 164,154 DWT Sanchi, was still on fire and at risk of exploding in the East China Sea today after a collision with Hong Kong-flagged CF Crystal Saturday night, Marine Log reports.

Sanchi is reported to have been carrying a 136,000-tonne of gas concentrate to South Korea at the time of the collision.

Among the 30 Iranians and two Bangladeshis onboard Sanchi, the body of one crewman has been found, while the rest remain missing.

All 21 Chinese crew of the CF-Crystal are reported to have been rescued.