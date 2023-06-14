Singapore: Berthed Tanker Fire Successfully Extinguished

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fire: extinguished. File Image / Pixabay.

A fire onboard a tanker docked at Jurong Port Tank Terminals in the port of Singapore was put out in around two hours of the authorities being notified.

The fire was reported to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore at 07:30 on June 14 and extinguished by 09:25, the port authority said.

"As a precautionary measure, operations at the adjacent berths have stopped and a nearby vessel at the berth has been shifted to the anchorage," according to an MPA statement.

Port operations and vessel traffic in the vicinity are not affected and there was no no damage to the tanks and berths at the terminal, the statement added.

Singapore is a major regional shipping nad bunkering hub and is the biggest bunker market globally.