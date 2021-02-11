Australia: Exxon to Shut Altona Refinery

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Plant to become import terminal. File Image / Pixabay.

Exxon Mobil is to close its Australian Altona refinery and convert it into an oil products terminal.

The closure of the 90,000 barrels a day plant, which is Australia's smallest, will leave two functioning refineries, Ampol's Lytton plant and the Viva Energy-run unit at Geelong.

Security of supply concerns prompted the government to offer financial incentives to keep the refinery open but to no avail.

Following an extensive operational review of the plant, the oil major opted for closure, according to Reuters.

BP shut its Kwinana plant last year.



Australia's ageing refinery base has struggled against increasing competition from much larger refining units elsewhere in the region.