Corvus Energy to Supply Battery Systems for Japanese Electric Tug

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The electric tugboat is expected to start operations by the end of 2026. Image Credit: Corvus

Norwegian firm Corvus Energy has won a contract to supply battery systems for NYK Line’s new electric tugboat.

The electric tugboat is expected to start operations by the end of 2026, Corvus said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The vessel to be built by Japanese shipyard Keihin Dock will have a total battery capacity of 2,712 kWh. It will be operated by Naikai Tug Boat Service, a subsidiary of NYK Group.

While electric-powered ships are gaining popularity for coastal and short-sea operations, the technology has yet to advance enough to power larger vessels on longer voyages.

A recent report by DNV found that electric propulsion is likely to remain limited to short-sea shipping and port activities in the foreseeable future.