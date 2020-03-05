Singapore's MPA Toughens Measures to Control Spread of COVID-19 Virus

by Ship & Bunker News Team

SIngapore is extending the scope of its measures to avoid spreading the virus further. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay

Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) has extended the list of countries and regions covered by its precautionary measures to avoid spreading the COVID-19 virus, the organisation said Wednesday.

As of Thursday the list now includes all arriving vessels either which have visited ports in mainland China, Iran, northern Italy or South Korea in the past 14 days, or which have passengers or crew who have visited these areas over the same period.

Crew and passengers falling within these categories will not be allowed entry into Singapore, the MPA said in a circular on its website Wednesday.

The COVID-19 outbreak is already causing widespread disruption to shipping across Asia, with reported delays to scrubber retrofits and debunkering operations as well as widespread disruption of supply chains.