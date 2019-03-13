Singapore: Bunker Sales Fall in February

Singapore: bunker sales down. File image/pixabay.

Singapore's monthly sales tally of marine fuels fell in February compared to the same month a year ago.

February's total was 3.78 million metic tonnes (mt), down by 8.6% over the period, according to figures from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.

In addtion, last month's sales volume was 10% lower than January's when 4.199 million mt were sold.

Sales of the key 380 cst grade of fuel oil decreased by 209,000 mt over the period.

However, sales of low sulfure marine gasoil were up, by 89,000 mt.

From the start of next year all bunker fuel used by ships must be capped at 0.5% sulfur unless a vessel is equipped to remove sulfur when burning high sulfur fuel.