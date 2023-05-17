NYK Line in First Ship-to-Ship LNG Bunkering at Nagoya

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The delivery was carried out by Central LNG Marine Fuel Japan Corporation. Image Credit: NYK

An NYK Line vessel took on the first ship-to-ship delivery of LNG as a bunker fuel at the Japanese port of Nagoya last week.

The company's pure car and truck carrier Wild Rose Leader visited Nagoya on May 10 and took on LNG bunkers the following day, NYK said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The delivery was carried out by Central LNG Marine Fuel Japan Corporation, a joint venture part-owned by NYK.

"Wild Rose Leader is the second of four vessels to be delivered from China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Nanjing) Co. Ltd and was given the name of a flower to emphasize NYK's desire for its LNG-fuelled PCTCs to pass on a healthy global environment through environment-friendly transportation," the company said in the statement.

"NYK continues to contribute to safe, stable transportation and promote decarbonization in its supply-chains through its environment-friendly fleets."