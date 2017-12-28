Chinese Freighter Gets Dual-Fuel LNG Conversion

Changjiang (Yangtze) National Shipping Group Co. Ltd has converted a freighter to be dual-fuel liquefied natural gas (LNG) capable, Chinese media reports.

The move is said to follow efforts by navigation authorities on the Yangtze River to promote LNG as a way to reduce emissions.

The retrofit cost three million yuan ($460,000), Xinhua News Agency reports, and resulted in the vessel's emissions of NOx being reduced by some 80%.

Further vessels will be also be modified, according to the report, although exact numbers were not detailed.

The news follows growing efforts by China in recent years to address marine pollution, most notably in 2015 when the country said it will establish Asia's first Emissions Control Areas (ECAs) within its waters.

As of September 1, 2017, all ports in the Yangtze River Delta have come under the 0.5% sulfur cap rule for bunker fuel that was already in place in some ports in the region.