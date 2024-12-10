Kawasaki Ducks out of Australian Hydrogen Project

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Pilot project: run out of road. File Image / Pixabay.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, which is part of consortium behind a hydrogen-fuelled vessel concept, has pulled out of hydrogen production project in Australia.

The project based in the state of Victoria aims to generate hydrogen from coal where the carbon produced would be caputured.

Hydrogen from the project would then be shipped to Japan. But as the 2030 deadline to complete the pilot phase of the project look liked being missed, Australian and Japanese media reported that Kawasaki had pulled out of the project and will look to domestic sources of hydrogen supply.

According to an ABC report, the commercial demonstration phase of the project would take place in Japan. The report cited a Kawasaki executive as saying that the firm remained committed "to a commercial scale project in the Latrobe Valley [the site of the project]".

Hydrogen is one of a number of alternative bunker fuels being explored by shipping and energy companies. Ammonia and methanol are also in play while liquified natural gas is out front as a low-carbon fuel for the medium term.