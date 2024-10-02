Sea Splendor International Opens New Office in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm is a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based Sea Trader International. Image Credit: Sea Trader

Marine fuel trading firm Sea Splendor International, a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based Sea Trader International, has opened a new office in Singapore.

The new office is its third outside Hong Kong, after the opening of locations in Shanghai and Seoul, the company said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The new Singapore office will be led by Liow Liak Hong as general manager.

"This expansion marks a significant milestone in our journey and reflects our commitment to better serving our customers and partners in the Asia-Pacific," Simon Szeto, managing director of Sea Trader Group, said in the statement.

The firm has also hired Astor Tsang as trading manager covering Southeast Asia.