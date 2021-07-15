Slow Growth for LNG Bunker Demand in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The FueLNG Bellina was launched in May 2020. Image Credit: FueLNG

LNG bunker demand in Singapore appears to be growing at a slow pace, with local supplier FueLNG announcing it has just completed its 10th ship-to-ship LNG bunker operation in the city-state's waters, more than a year after launching its gas bunkering vessel.

The company announced its 10th ship-to-ship LNG bunker operation in a LinkedIn post earlier this week. The milestone was reached just over a year after the launch of the LNG bunkering vessel FueLNG Bellina at the end of May 2020.

"The MPA team has gone out of the way to assist FueLNG in several ways to ensure that FueLNG is able to provide best-in-class service to the customer vessels arriving for LNG bunkering in Singapore," Saunak Rai, head of FueLNG, said in the statement.

In May FueLNG said it was expecting to carry out a total of 30-50 ship-to-ship LNG bunker operations in 2021.