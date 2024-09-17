Storm Disrupts Operations at Shanghai Port: Reports

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Storm weakening on landfall. File Image / Pixabay.

Shipping operations including container operations, ferry operations and bunkering have been disrupted at the southern Chinese port of Shanghai, according to media reports.

Loadings of liquified natural gas were suspended at Shanghai on the storm's approach. Operations at other ports in the region may also have been affected.

According to China Meteorogical Association, Typhoon Bebinca should weaken once landfall is made. The eye of the storm had passed through Shangahi by yesterday afternoon, Reuters reported.

In addition to marine activities, inland and aviation operation have also been disrupted by the typhoon at a time of public holiday.

According to CMA, "typhoons that make landfall in China during the Mid-Autumn Festival are not rare, with a higher proportion of strong tropical storms and strong typhoon level, totaling close to 80%".