Singapore Bunker Supplier Reviews Barge use Ahead of Sulfur Change

Quality control: important in multi-fuel market File image/Pixabay

Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services is looking how best to deploy its bunker barges as the deadline on the International Maritime Organisation global 0.5% sulfur cap approaches.

It's important to "properly manage fuel quality and provide assurance for the exact requirements from our customers", executive director Zhen Mao Choong told price reporting agency S&P Global Platts.

The company's 16-strong bunker barge fleet will be optimized to meet future demand.

"We are currently doing a study to understand how to better utilize our bunker barges. Some LSFO specs are likely to be similar. So, the same barge could be used for them," Choong was quoted as saying.

But given that "a lot of products will vary different in viscosity and specifications and different barges will be required" understanding "the consistency of products coming from different suppliers" will be important, the executive said.

In an interview with Ship and Bunker, marine consultant Chris Dyson made similar points. Dyson highlighted the need for quality control as the best way to mitigate the sort of problems that are being associated with a multi-fuel environment.

Dyson also called for increased transparency right along the bunker fuel supply chain.