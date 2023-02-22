China Starts Construction of Hybrid Fuel Cell and Battery-Powered Ferry

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship is under construction in China. File Image / Pixabay

Construction has started in China on a hybrid ferry designed to run on both batteries and hydrogen-powered fuel cells.

Jiujian Huxin Technology Industrial Development is constructing the ship, according to local media reports.

The 23.65 m vessel will have two sets of lithium battery packs and two sets of 120kW hydrogen fuel cells, with an intended speed of 25 km/h.

The ship is designed for use in inland river transportation, and its design has been approved by the China Classification Society.

Fuel cells are one of the alternative propulsion technologies being considered by the shipping industry as it seeks to eliminate its carbon emissions. But if they are to run on hydrogen, the high space requirements for this fuel will restrict the vessel types for which this technology will be suitable.