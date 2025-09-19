K Line Subsidiary Orders Electric Tugboat for 2027 Deployment

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Battery-powered tug to join Tokuyama-Kudamatsu port operations in 2027. Image Credit: K Line

Seagate Corporation, a subsidiary of Japan’s K Line, has ordered a lithium-ion battery-powered tugboat from Kanagawa Dockyard for use at the Port of Tokuyama-Kudamatsu.

The vessel is scheduled for delivery in late 2027 and will support the arrival and departure of ships at Tokuyama-Kudamatsu, one of West Japan’s largest chemical complexes, K Line said in a statement on Wednesday.

The tug will be primarily powered by large-capacity lithium-ion batteries but will also carry generators for auxiliary power.

Battery-powered tugs and short-sea vessels are becoming increasingly popular as these vessels are well-suited to electrification because they operate on short, predictable routes and can recharge frequently between assignments.

However, scaling battery power to deep-sea shipping remains a challenge.