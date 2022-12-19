Investor Plans Colombo Bunkering Facility in Sri Lanka

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sri Lanka has long sought to take a greater share of the global bunker market. File Image / Pixabay

An unnamed investor is seeking to develop a new Sri Lankan bunkering facility in Colombo.

Sri Lanka's government plans to sell four plots of land in Colombo Port City to an investor who plans to establish a bunkering facility, news agency IANS reported on Monday, citing comments from the country's Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Aviation. The report did not name the investor.

The Colombo Port City project is a plan to use 269 hectares of reclaimed land for new developments including a financial centre, residential areas and a marina. The project was first announced in 2014.

Sri Lanka has long sought to take a greater share of the global bunker market, with a favourable geographical position near major East-West shipping routes.