Japanese Multi-Fuel Ready Bulker Design Gets LR Approval

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Oshima Shipbuilding’s 64,000-dwt ultramax concept supports methanol, ammonia and LNG propulsion. Image Credit: LR

Japan-based shipbuilder Oshima Shipbuilding has received approval in principle from Lloyd’s Register (LR) for a multi-fuel-ready ultramax bulk carrier design.

The 64,000-dwt vessel concept is designed to accommodate propulsion systems running on methanol, ammonia or LNG, LR said in a press release on Wednesday.

The vessel design is also suitable for the installation of a carbon capture and storage system.

“Oshima’s multi-ready approach enables shipowners to defer final fuel decisions while safeguarding asset value and operational relevance over the vessel’s lifetime,” LR said.

LR reviewed the design under its ShipRight framework to assess the safety and integration of the fuel and carbon capture systems.

“By enabling compatibility with ammonia, methanol, LNG, and onboard CO2 capture systems (OCCS), our concept offers a practical and future-ready solution,” Dr Junichi Man, Managing Director of Oshima Shipbuilding, said.