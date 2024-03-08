VPS to Host Fuel Quality, New Fuels and Decarbonisation Seminar in China

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The seminar, on fuel quality, new fuels and decarbonisation challenges, will be held in Shanghai on 28 March. File Image / Pixabay

Testing and decarbonisation advisory firm VPS is set to host a seminar on marine fuels and decarbonisation in China later this month.

The seminar, on fuel quality, new fuels and decarbonisation challenges, will be held in Shanghai on 28 March, VPS said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

VPS executives and representatives from organisations including DNV, Chimbusco and the Methanol Institute will speak at the event.

"The seminar will focus on navigating the challenges and opportunities presented by biofuels," the company said in the post.

"In line with our commitment to providing top-tier technical support, this seminar aims to equip our partners with the knowledge and tools needed to embrace biofuels as a sustainable alternative fuel source."

