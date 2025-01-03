Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Takes on Biofuel Blend in Hong Kong

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Chimbusco Pan Nation Petro-Chemical Co supplied a B24 blend to the cruise ship Celebrity Solstice in Hong Kong on January 2. Image Credit: Chimbusco Pan Nation Petro-Chemical Co

A Royal Caribbean cruise ship has taken on a delivery of a biofuel bunker blend in Hong Kong.

Chimbusco Pan Nation Petro-Chemical Co supplied a B24 blend to the cruise ship Celebrity Solstice in Hong Kong on January 2, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

The delivery was certified to the ISCC-EU standard.

"This marks a significant step in reducing carbon emissions and promoting eco-friendly travel in the maritime industry," Chimbusco Pan Nation said in the post.

"This landmark delivery not only sets a new standard for cruise lines but also strengthens Hong Kong's role in the global transition to greener maritime practices."