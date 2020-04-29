Singapore Bunker Tech Firm Eyes Expansion

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Claritecs: efficiency gains.

Singapore bunker start up Claritecs is up and running with a free month's trial to its bunker sourcing platform on offer on the company's website.

The platform, which uses experience-based algorithms and predictive analytics to achieve efficiency gains on the bunkering process, secured investor backing last year.

"Our BunkerMaestro solution has been proven to increase work efficiency by up to 75%, as it reduces the need for manual, repetitive and time-consuming scheduling," the company's founders, Wong Hong Lee and Marianne Choo, were quoted as saying by local business news provider the Singapore Business Review.

"With more scheduling transparency, bunker operators may reduce buffer time in between jobs to accommodate potential schedule changes, and take on more jobs," the founders said.

The site went live in the third quarter of last year with expansion at the top of the company's agenda for 2020.