GCMD Trials Show Tracers Can Help Combat Marine Biofuel Fraud

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Professor Lynn Loo, CEO of GCMD. Image Credit: GCMD

Singapore-based Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) has run the first field trials of tracers in marine biofuels, showing their potential to deter fraud without disrupting existing operations or impacting fuel quality.

Six real-world supply chain trials were conducted in Singapore, Rotterdam and other bunkering hubs, covering the biofuel supply chain from production and blending through to storage, bunkering and onboard use, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Three extrinsic tracers were tested - synthetic DNA, a metalloid element and a non-fluorescent organic compound - with varying results.

The DNA tracer was detected at most sampling points in the initial trials, but sometimes detection failed downstream, likely due to degradation or fuel contamination, GCMD findings suggest.

"In one trial, the tracer remained undetected despite multiple dosings, suggesting possible thermal denaturation of the synthetic DNA or matrix interference from contaminants in fuels," the GCMD explained.

“ Our pilot has demonstrated the viability of physical tracers in safeguarding the integrity of marine biofuel supply chains Professor Lynn Loo

The metalloid tracer proved highly tolerant of harsh marine fuel conditions and was detected consistently, but showed discrepancies of 30-40% between expected and measured concentrations at very low levels.

The organic tracer performed most reliably, being consistently detected with less than 5% variation between expected and actual values.

It also proved cost-competitive and could be measured using standard Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS) techniques.

Of the three candidates, the GCMD found the organic tracer to offer the best balance of cost, detectability and scalability, making it the most practical option for industry deployment.

In total, 10,400 mt of biofuel blends were bunkered across the trials, achieving a 24% reduction in GHG compared with conventional marine fuels.

The GCMD argues that while sustainability certification schemes such as ISCC have played an important role in verifying emissions reduction from biofuels, these schemes lack physical and on-field verification, leaving biofuels vulnerable to adulteration.

"Using data collected from these trials, GCMD developed an actionable comparative benchmarking framework to guide stakeholders in tracer deployment," it said.

"Our pilot has demonstrated the viability of physical tracers in safeguarding the integrity of marine biofuel supply chains," Professor Lynn Loo, CEO of GCMD, said.

"By generating evidence-based data through comprehensive trials to combat fraud, we are fostering confidence for the widespread adoption of biofuels."