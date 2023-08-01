NYK Takes Delivery of Fifth LNG-Fuelled Car Carrier

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 71,846 GT vessel has the capacity to hold up to 7,000 vehicles. Image Credit: NYK

Japanese shipping firm NYK has taken delivery of its fifth LNG-fuelled pure car and truck carrier.

The firm took delivery of the Freesia Leader at Nagoya on July 24, NYK said in a statement on its website last week. The 71,846 GT vessel has the capacity to hold up to 7,000 vehicles.

After the delivery ceremony, NYK joint venture Central LNG Marine Fuel Japan Corporation bunkered the vessel with LNG.

The ship will be used to transport vehicles for the Toyota Motor Corporation as well as other firms.

"NYK is positioning LNG, a low-carbon marine fuel, as a bridge-solution until future zero-emission ships are realized," the company said in the statement.

"The company plans to take delivery of a total of 20 new LNG-fuelled PCTCs by 2028 under the Sail GREEN brand."

LNG for now remains the dominant alternative bunker fuel, with several hundred ships now using it as fuel. The main challenge facing the LNG bunker industry now is the scaling-up of greener bio- and synthetic LNG production to meet the needs of shipowners seeking to cut the GHG emissions of their gas-powered tonnage.