ABS Approves New Tank Design for Safer Liquid Hydrogen Transport

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Liquid hydrogen has a low boiling point and must be stored and transported in cryogenic tanks to maintain its state. Image Credit: ABS

Classification society ABS has granted approval in principle for a hydrogen tank design developed by HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE).

The new tank design ensures the safe and loss-free transport of liquid hydrogen on vessels, ABS said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

Liquid hydrogen has an extremely low boiling point and must be stored and transported at this temperature, typically in cryogenic tanks equipped with advanced insulation systems to maintain its state.

The tank design included a vacuum insulation system developed by HD KSOE.

"The vacuum insulation system from HD KSOE is designed to reduce the time required to create a vacuum in large tanks, essential for transportation," ABS said.

A vacuum insulation system helps to maintain extremely low temperatures by preventing heat from entering the tank. The faster the vacuum can be created, the more efficient the insulation, reducing the time needed to stabilise the tank and ensuring hydrogen remains in its liquid form, thus minimising losses during transport.

HD KSOE's vacuum insulation system maintains a vacuum state of -253°C, which HD KSOE considers ideal for the safe and loss-free transport of hydrogen.

ABS approved the tank design after completing design reviews based on class and statutory requirements.