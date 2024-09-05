Peninsula, Minerva and KPI OceanConnect Executives Join SIBCON Agenda

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The event is held every two years, and 2022's iteration involved more than 1,800 participants from more than 60 countries. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Executives from Peninsula, Minerva Bunkering and KPI OceanConnect have joined the agenda for the world's largest bunkering event next month.

Peninsula's Kenny MacLean, Minerva's Tyler Baron and Jesper Sorensen of KPI OceanConnect will all speak at SIBCON 2024 in October, the event's organisers told Ship & Bunker on Wednesday.

This year's main conference will be held on October 9-10 at Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore, with the theme of 'accelerating the maritime fuel transition'.

SIBCON is the world's largest bunker industry event, held every two years, and 2022's iteration involved more than 1,800 participants from more than 60 countries.

