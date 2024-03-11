Alfa Laval Signs Air Lubrication Deal With South Korean Shipyard

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has signed a memorandum of understanding with K Shipbuilding to collaborate on the installation of the OceanGlide system on board potential MR and LR1 tanker newbuildings. Image Credit: Alfa Laval

Engineering firm Alfa Laval has signed a deal with a South Korean shipyard to develop a market for its air lubrication system.

The firm has signed a memorandum of understanding with K Shipbuilding to collaborate on the installation of the OceanGlide system on board potential MR and LR1 tanker newbuildings, Alfa Laval said in an emailed statement on Monday.

Air lubrication systems reduce friction by placing air bubbles between a ship's hull and the water beneath it, with a view to cutting fuel consumption.

Alfa Laval sees propulsion power savings of up to 12% from its system.

"OceanGlide is an innovative solution that helps improve ship operation efficiency, and we expect it to align well with our goals of developing and building competitive ships," Tae-Hyun Koh, CTO of K Shipbuilding, said in the statement.