Malaysia Detains Three Ships for Alleged Illegal Anchoring

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The arrest is the 86th such case in Malaysia this year. Image Credit: MMEA

Malaysia's authorities have detained three ships for alleged illegal anchoring in its waters.

The three ships were all arrested on Monday, the Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency said in a social media post on Tuesday.

"All three captains of the involved ships had failed to present any document of authorization to anchor in Malaysian waters during examination, and the case will be investigated under Section 491B(1)(L) Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952," the MMEA said.

"The arrest of all three ships is the 86th case this year for the same offense of mooring without the permission of the Malaysian Maritime Director."