BUNKER JOBS: KPI OceanConnect Seeks Key Account Manager in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday October 22, 2025

Global hybrid marine fuels firm KPI OceanConnect is seeking to hire a key account manager in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with a degree in engineering, finance, economics, shipping, trading or statistics, fluent English and preferably experience in marine fuels or shipping, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Planning and coordinating trading and operational activities with customers and vendors to ensure optimal service delivery
  • Identifying business opportunities and negotiating deals while understanding customer needs and market dynamics
  • Supporting business development through market research and strategic relationship building with key industry players

