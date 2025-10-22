BUNKER JOBS: KPI OceanConnect Seeks Key Account Manager in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global hybrid marine fuels firm KPI OceanConnect is seeking to hire a key account manager in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with a degree in engineering, finance, economics, shipping, trading or statistics, fluent English and preferably experience in marine fuels or shipping, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Planning and coordinating trading and operational activities with customers and vendors to ensure optimal service delivery

Identifying business opportunities and negotiating deals while understanding customer needs and market dynamics

Supporting business development through market research and strategic relationship building with key industry players

