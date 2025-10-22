Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: KPI OceanConnect Seeks Key Account Manager in Singapore
Wednesday October 22, 2025
The company is looking for candidates with a degree in engineering, finance, economics, shipping, trading or statistics, fluent English and preferably experience in marine fuels or shipping. Image Credit: KPI OceanConnect
Global hybrid marine fuels firm KPI OceanConnect is seeking to hire a key account manager in Singapore.
The company is looking for candidates with a degree in engineering, finance, economics, shipping, trading or statistics, fluent English and preferably experience in marine fuels or shipping, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Planning and coordinating trading and operational activities with customers and vendors to ensure optimal service delivery
- Identifying business opportunities and negotiating deals while understanding customer needs and market dynamics
- Supporting business development through market research and strategic relationship building with key industry players
