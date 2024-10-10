SIBCON 2024: Singapore's Eng Hua Awaits Methanol Bunker Barge in 2026

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Eng Hua was listed as Singapore's 10th-largest bunker supplier in 2023. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore licenced bunker supplier Eng Hua Company (Pte) Limited is set to receive its first methanol bunker delivery vessel within the next two years.

The firm expects to take on the new methanol delivery vessel in 2026, a company source told Ship & Bunker on the sidelines of the Sibcon industry event in Singapore on Thursday.

Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority encouraged the firm to move into methanol bunker supply, the source added.

Eng Hua was listed as Singapore's 10th-largest bunker supplier in 2023, up from 11th place the previous year. The company currently offers biofuel blends as well as HSFO, VLSFO and LSMGO.

The firm currently has six bunker barges deployed in Singapore, and delivers an estimated 110,000 mt/month of marine fuels in the city-state's waters, according to the company's website.

Methanol bunker demand has been slow to emerge in Singapore so far, but is expected to grow from next year as more methanol-fuelled tonnage joins the global fleet and emissions regulations incentivise the switch to lower-carbon fuels.