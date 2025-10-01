ClassNK Approves Methanol Fuel Tank Design of SRC Group

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The approval confirms the feasibility of the tank from both regulatory and safety perspectives. Image Credit: ClassNK

Japanese classification society ClassNK has approved the design of a methanol fuel tank for shipping developed by SRC Group.

The approval in principle demonstrates the tank’s feasibility from regulatory and safety perspectives, ClassNK said in an email statement on Thursday.

As methanol and other alternative fuels gain ground in shipping, finding safe and efficient ways to store them is becoming more important.

Because methanol has a lower energy density than conventional marine fuels, methanol-fuelled ships would require carrying larger volumes of fuel or bunkering more frequently, making tank design a critical factor for adoption.

“The design concept enables efficient utilization of fuel tank capacity while meeting safety requirements by eliminating the need for additional structural space for a cofferdam,” ClassNK said.