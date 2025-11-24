EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Petrobras Seeks Portuguese-Speaking Trader in Rotterdam
Monday November 24, 2025
The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience in a similar role in a trading organisation. Image Credit: Petrobras
Brazilian energy company Petrobras is seeking to hire a Portuguese-speaking bunker trader in Rotterdam.
The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience in a similar role in a trading organisation, as well as fluent English and Portuguese, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Perform market research and monitor global oil price fluctuations and market trends.
- Execute trades, following Company Management and headquarters' procedures and approvals.
- Conduct daily bunker trading activities, with a primary focus on sales in Brazil.
- Manage the procurement of marine fuel for the company's worldwide fleet supply.
- Identify trading opportunities, negotiate, and execute profitable trades within predefined limits and risk parameters.
- Develop and maintain strong business relationships with customers to maximise trading potential.
- Support the development of the technical expertise related to bunker's trading to improve work practices, policies, and training programmes.
- Cover the Bunker Support Administrator during his/her absence when necessary. Although this position is usually covered by HQ, the Trader is expected to act if required.
