BUNKER JOBS: Petrobras Seeks Portuguese-Speaking Trader in Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience in a similar role in a trading organisation. Image Credit: Petrobras

Brazilian energy company Petrobras is seeking to hire a Portuguese-speaking bunker trader in Rotterdam.

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience in a similar role in a trading organisation, as well as fluent English and Portuguese, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Perform market research and monitor global oil price fluctuations and market trends.

Execute trades, following Company Management and headquarters' procedures and approvals.

Conduct daily bunker trading activities, with a primary focus on sales in Brazil.

Manage the procurement of marine fuel for the company's worldwide fleet supply.

Identify trading opportunities, negotiate, and execute profitable trades within predefined limits and risk parameters.

Develop and maintain strong business relationships with customers to maximise trading potential.

Support the development of the technical expertise related to bunker's trading to improve work practices, policies, and training programmes.

Cover the Bunker Support Administrator during his/her absence when necessary. Although this position is usually covered by HQ, the Trader is expected to act if required.

