Australian Ports Prepare for Possible Cyclone Impact

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The projected path of the cyclone as of Friday. Map Credit: Bureau of Meteorology

Ports across North Queensland in Australia have moved into a heightened state of readiness amid the risk of tropical cyclone development over the coming days.

Tropical low 12U, currently located near Willis Island, is forecast to track westwards toward the northeast Queensland coast, with the risk of cyclone formation rising to moderate by Friday night, GAC Hot Port News said in an update on Thursday.

Strong wind warnings are in force for the Torres Strait and several coastal regions, while gale warnings are forecast for the Cooktown, Cairns and Townsville coasts.

At Townsville, the compulsory pilotage area was closed from 18:00 local time on Thursday due to deteriorating weather conditions.

Major coal export terminals, including Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal, Hay Point Coal Terminal and the Port of Abbot Point, have suspended shipping operations, with berthing rescheduled for January 12.

"Tropical Low 12U is developing off the northeast Queensland coast, with impacts expected on Saturday," according to Australia's Bureau of Meteorology update on Friday.