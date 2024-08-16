BUNKER JOBS: Integr8 Fuels Seeks Trader in Japan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with fluent Japanese and at least three years of experience as a bunker trader. Image Credit: Integr8 Fuels

Marine fuel trading firm Integr8 Fuels is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Japan.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent Japanese and at least three years of experience as a bunker trader, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn this week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Conducting market research to identify prospective new customers and winning new business in the Japan market

Marketing Integr8 to 3rd party customers

Bunker sales for a range of third party customers

Planning ideal bunkering ports for the voyage the vessel is planning

Liaising daily with existing 3rd party customers

Liaising daily with suppliers

Maintaining and improving the Bunker Trading Platform

Man the broker/trading desk and liaise with customers, suppliers and transport companies

Handle and counter claims

Follow up on deals, customer payments, invoicing

Ad-hoc projects and tasks

For more information, click here.