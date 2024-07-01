Asia/Pacific News
BUNKER JOBS: G&B Marine Service Seeks Bunker Trader in Singapore
Monday July 1, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with experience in the Asian bunker industry and fluent English and Mandarin. Image Credit: G&B Marine Service
South Korean maritime services firm G&B Marine Service is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.
The company is looking for candidates with experience in the Asian bunker industry and fluent English and Mandarin, it said in a job advertisement last week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Communicate with customers and their agents regarding port / scheduling issues prior to ETA of the vessel
- Contacting fuels suppliers for BDR and invoices following delivery of fuel
- Validating supplier invoice details
- Validating other trade vendor invoice details
- Ensuring trade details in system are accurate, then actualizing deal
- Reviewing system-generated customer invoices
- Sending invoices to customers
- Contacting customers for unpaid invoices
- Following up with Finance / Treasury to ensure trade AP payments made, and customer receipts allocated
- Ensure transaction documentation is properly filed in electronic / hard files
For more information, click here.