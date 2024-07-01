BUNKER JOBS: G&B Marine Service Seeks Bunker Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday July 1, 2024

South Korean maritime services firm G&B Marine Service is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in the Asian bunker industry and fluent English and Mandarin, it said in a job advertisement last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Communicate with customers and their agents regarding port / scheduling issues prior to ETA of the vessel
  • Contacting fuels suppliers for BDR and invoices following delivery of fuel
  • Validating supplier invoice details
  • Validating other trade vendor invoice details
  • Ensuring trade details in system are accurate, then actualizing deal
  • Reviewing system-generated customer invoices
  • Sending invoices to customers
  • Contacting customers for unpaid invoices
  • Following up with Finance / Treasury to ensure trade AP payments made, and customer receipts allocated
  • Ensure transaction documentation is properly filed in electronic / hard files

For more information, click here.

