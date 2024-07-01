BUNKER JOBS: G&B Marine Service Seeks Bunker Trader in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with experience in the Asian bunker industry and fluent English and Mandarin. Image Credit: G&B Marine Service

South Korean maritime services firm G&B Marine Service is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Singapore.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in the Asian bunker industry and fluent English and Mandarin, it said in a job advertisement last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Communicate with customers and their agents regarding port / scheduling issues prior to ETA of the vessel

Contacting fuels suppliers for BDR and invoices following delivery of fuel

Validating supplier invoice details

Validating other trade vendor invoice details

Ensuring trade details in system are accurate, then actualizing deal

Reviewing system-generated customer invoices

Sending invoices to customers

Contacting customers for unpaid invoices

Following up with Finance / Treasury to ensure trade AP payments made, and customer receipts allocated

Ensure transaction documentation is properly filed in electronic / hard files

For more information, click here.