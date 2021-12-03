China Grants Guangzhou Bonded Bunkering Licence

by Ship & Bunker News Team

China's bunker market has expanded rapidly in the past two years. File Image / Pixabay

China's government has agreed to grant the Guangzhou authorities the right to arrange bonded bunker supply in the area.

The government set out the measure in a regional business development plan published last week.

The plan is to "grant Shanghai and Guangzhou the right of bonded bunkering permission for ships on international voyages," the government said in the document.

"Allow Guangzhou and Shenzhen bonded oil supply companies to carry out direct supply of bonded oil within the scope of Guangdong Province, further enhance the comprehensive service capabilities of international shipping, and attract international sailing ships."

China's bunker market has expanded rapidly in the past two years since a tax cut incentivised an increase in domestic VLSFO supply.