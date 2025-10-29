Japanese Firms Test World's First Hydrogen Ship Engine on Land

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Exterior view of the liquefied hydrogen fuel supply system. Image Credit: Kawasaki

Three Japanese companies have achieved a world first by running hydrogen ship engines on land.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Yanmar Power Solutions and Japan Engine Corporation successfully carried out the land-based trials, they said in a joint press release.

The test took place at Japan Engine’s factory in Hyogo using a new liquefied hydrogen fuel system.

It’s part of a government-backed NEDO project to develop next-generation ship engines that cut carbon emissions.

Kawasaki and Yanmar confirmed stable hydrogen combustion in their four-stroke engines, while Japan Engine is building a two-stroke hydrogen engine set for testing in 2026.

“Following land-based demonstrations, the three companies plan to work with shipowners and shipyards to conduct onboard trials and move toward the practical implementation in society,” the companies said.